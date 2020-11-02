What is the impact of Trump's packed rallies?

Nov 02, 2020, 11.20 PM(IST)
48 hours to Election day. A Stanford study links additional 30,000 covid-19 cases & at least 700 deaths to Donald Trump's signature campaign rallies. Meanwhile, crowd chants 'Fire Fauci' at trump's Florida rally. Susan Tehrani brings the details.
