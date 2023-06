What is catastrophic implosion? How did ocean depth lead to the destruction of the Titan submarine?

The search is over. The missing Titan Submersible has met an unfortunate conclusion. The Excursion led to the road of death & destruction. Titanic Submersible destroyed in 'Catastrophic Implosion'. After several days of search in a remote area of the North Atlantic. The five people aboard the submersible near the Titanic wreck have been declared dead.