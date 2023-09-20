What India needs to do to 'Make for the world'; labour crisis risks India's manufacturing dream

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 09:10 AM IST
India has set its eyes on becoming a factory to the world with abundant labour. A seismic shift shift in manufacturing from China and the boom of infrastructure that's making India an attractive destination for manufacturing but there's one more challenger. Watch the video to know more.

