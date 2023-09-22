What happens if Ukraine doesn’t get additional funding?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 08:50 PM IST
Ukraine’s president on Thursday wrapped his US public-relations blitz for military support and for his 10-point peace plan with meetings on Capitol Hill, at the Pentagon, and in the Oval Office with President Joe Biden. Let's look at the diplomatic, performative aspect of the Ukraine conflict, from the stage that is the White House. To mark the 10-year anniversary of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, Beijing will host an international forum in Beijing next month. Ahead of that event, Hong Kong held a Belt and Road Summit. What do people think of a new, competing infrastructure initiative to connect India, the Middle East and Europe?

