What Biden wants from G20 summit?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 11:20 PM IST
US President Joe Biden will focus on reforming the World Bank and urging other multilateral development banks to boost lending for climate change and infrastructure projects during the G20 leaders' summit in India. But the deliberations of the world's 20 biggest economies have been hindered by differences over Russia's invasion of Ukraine that have hardened since last year's Bali summit. But will Joe Biden insist on pushing for the Ukraine war to be added to the joint communique?

