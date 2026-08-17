/West Bengal: fire breaks out at hotel in Birbhum's temple town Tarapith

At least seven people have died and several others are critically injured after a fire broke out at a four-storey hotel in West Bengal's Tarapith early Monday morning. The blaze erupted around 5 a.m. on the ground floor, when most guests were asleep, sending thick smoke through the building and triggering a desperate escape. Firefighters brought the blaze under control, while the injured were taken to Rampurhat Government Medical College and Hospital. Some of those staying at the hotel were pilgrims visiting Tarapith's famous Kali temple. Hotel officials have claimed that a short circuit may have caused the fire, while authorities continue to assess the incident.