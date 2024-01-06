LIVE TV

West Bengal: ED team and CRPF troops attacked during raid

WION Video Team  | Updated: Jan 06, 2024, 03:25 PM IST
A team of ED officers and CRPF troops were attacked by a mob in West Bengal on Friday during a raid at the house of a local Trinamool leader Sheikh Sajahan. Watch this report to know more.

