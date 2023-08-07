West Bank violence: Israeli forces gun down three Palestinians

Violence has spiralled in the ever-sensitive Israel-occupied West Bank in the latest Israel forces have gunned down three Palestinians in the region they are claiming that there were three militants and that one of them was a leading military operative from the Janine Camp which houses Palestinian refugees Janine Camp has witnessed a string of clashes between the Israeli and Palestinian forces Israeli Army claims that in this incident they identified vehicle carrying a squad of terrorists to carry out an attack from the Janine Camp the soldiers then opened fired and killed three passengers including the suspected squad leader.