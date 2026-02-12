/West Bank Demolition: Israeli Settlers Linked to Controversial West Bank Demolitions

Published: Feb 12, 2026, 11:15 IST | Updated: Feb 12, 2026, 11:15 IST
In the Occupied West Bank, a village in the ‘C’ area has seen several homes demolished, with Israeli settlers accused of involvement. The demolitions have displaced multiple families, raising concerns about property rights and humanitarian issues in the region. Local authorities and activists condemned the actions, highlighting ongoing tensions between settlers and Palestinian residents. This video examines the circumstances behind the demolitions, the accusations against settlers, and the broader implications for the West Bank community.