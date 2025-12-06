/West Asia tensions: Turkey says attacks a 'red line' for navigation & trade

Published: Dec 06, 2025, 20:49 IST | Updated: Dec 06, 2025, 20:49 IST
Turkey has raised fresh concerns after a series of tanker attacks in the Black Sea, warning that the conflict surrounding the Ukraine war is escalating risks for global oil routes. With West Asia already feeling the heat of shifting geopolitical pressures, these new maritime threats could disrupt major trade corridors and energy supplies. This video breaks down the implications, regional reactions, and what this means for global markets.