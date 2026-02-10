/Weather Becomes Olympic Wildcard | Climate Change Tests Winter Olympics

Published: Feb 10, 2026, 13:36 IST | Updated: Feb 10, 2026, 13:36 IST
Climate change is becoming a major wildcard for the Winter Olympics. Unpredictable weather, warmer temperatures, and unusual snowfall patterns are forcing organizers and athletes to adapt like never before. In this video, we explore how rising global temperatures impact snow-dependent sports, the challenges for Olympic venues, and the innovative solutions being tested to keep competitions on track. From artificial snow to schedule adjustments, the Winter Olympics are increasingly shaped by the climate crisis.