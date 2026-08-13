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Weak yen fuels Japan's AI stock rally
Weak yen fuels Japan's AI stock rally
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Aug 13, 2026, 11:31 IST
| Updated:
Aug 13, 2026, 11:31 IST
This week in Asia, Japan's stock market is riding an extraordinary AI wave. But behind the surge in AI and semiconductor stocks, there is another powerful market force, the weak Yen.
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