Weak US data fuels speculation of Fed rate pause

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
The US economy grew more slowly than initially expected in the second quarter, while a separate report revealed that job creation is slowing. The slew of disappointing economic data raised the probability that the federal reserve will press the pause button in its efforts to rein inflation.

