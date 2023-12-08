"We make things happen", UAE Envoy Abdulnasser Alshaali upbeat on COP28's progress

UAE Ambassador to India, Abdulnasser Alshaali, conveyed his optimism about the ongoing COP28 climate summit in Dubai, emphasizing the UAE's proactive approach. Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, he said, "We make things happen. And this is something that the UAE has been known for. So we don't just come out with big announcements or big initiatives that we want to work on or we want to target". The summit has seen several declarations so far, including agreement on loss and damage fund for which UAE contributed $100 million. He dismissed concerns about an oil-producing nation hosting such a summit, asserting, "by being able to achieve such a milestone...we can be both and we can make sure that all countries can have some sort of an agreement with those multiple declarations." On the Indian PM's participation in the climate summit, Alshaali stated it was a "testament to the relationship between the two countries," particularly with both nations co-hosting the Global Green Credit Initiative. He also extended his country's support to India's bid to host the 2028 COP33 summit.