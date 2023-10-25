We hope that diplomacy will win, says Lebanon's ambassador Dr Rabie Narsh on West Asia situation

Lebanon ambassador to India Dr Rabie Narsh termed the ongoing situation in west asia as "tense" & "volatile". In an exclusive interview to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, he said, "situation in the region is like the a race between diplomacy and war. And we hope that diplomacy will win." Over 1400 Israelis and 5000 plus Palestinians have died in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war that started earlier this month putting the region on tenterhooks. Diplomatic efforts are on, including led by US and Egypt to deescalate the situation but so far the situation remains concerning. Asked about Lebanon-Israel border situation, the ambassador said, "we are we have always been calling for peaceful solution to the conflict. We have experienced war and we know what war means. We know that the devastating repercussions of any war. It's not a cakewalk, and the Israeli side should know also the same because it will impact not only Lebanon will affect all the regions and would affect Israel badly." The worry remains for Lebanon as several countries have asked there nationals to leave the country. He welcomed India's stance on the on going situation, explaining, that, "India has historic friendship with the Arab world, particularly they are strong supporters to the Palestinian cause. And also they have a friendly relationship with Israel. So that's why India is entitled and they are, I mean, qualified and they are doing they are doing a great job and playing a great role in this conflict."