Watch: WION Sports Broadband Edition with Suma Shirur

The postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to the coronavirus pandemic was a huge blow for Indian shooting. India's shooters had dominated the global stage in 2019 and a record 15 shooters had earned quota places for the games. 2004 Olympic finalist and high performance coach of the Indian team Suma Shirur believes that the young Indian team members have to be mentored and guided through this tough period. The national rifle association of India is putting in place plans to ensure the shooters do not miss out on training facilities during the lockdown.