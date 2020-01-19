LIVE TV
Watch: Ceremony to honour King's coronation in Thailand
Jan 19, 2020, 09.50 AM(IST)
On January 18, Thailand's king presided over an oath-taking ceremony at an army base where about 7,000 soldiers and police personnel paraded to mark Armed Forces Day.