Waste generated during pandemic gets dumped in ocean

There is no denying that the world has witnessed a lot in the last 2 years. The pandemic shook all existing structures, the plans, the way we lead our lives. Masks have become a necessity in our lives. 2 years ago - no one would have imagined wearing a mask day in and out. But at present - those without one are looked upon. It is undoubtedly necessary to take all precautions to protect oneself from the deadly virus. But this protection itself is proving to be harmful for the environment. Watch this report to know more.