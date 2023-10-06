‘Washout’ year for Indian tech firms?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
Indian tech giants TCS, Infosys, and HCL are all set to announce their July to September quarter results next week. JPMorgan analysts expect investors to parse upcoming results & commentary from these companies for signs of recovery in deal signings next year after a "Washout" year.

