Washington on heightened alert for activity by Iran-backed groups

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 03:25 PM IST
The sources, who spoke to Reuters on the condition of anonymity, refused to identify the attacker, but in light of the rising tension in the region over the Israel-Hamas conflict, Washington is keeping a close eye out for any activity by groups backed by Iran.

