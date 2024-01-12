Washington has warned Beijing against meddling in the Taiwan elections
Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday launched impeachment proceedings against Biden top immigration official. The unusual move comes as a bipartisan group of senators negotiate a massive deal that would rework immigration laws in exchange for votes authorizing more aid to Ukraine and Israel. A possible Chinese attempt to take over self-governing Taiwan has been a threat to the island for decades. It’s a topic among the candidates in Taiwan’s upcoming presidential election, but some residents on the island say the threat of a Chinese attack is more real than ever before and they are taking action.