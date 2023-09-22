Warner Bros Studios Leavesden to undergo expansion, creating 4,000 jobs

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 03:15 PM IST
Warner Bros Discovery said in a statement that WBSL will be expanded with the addition of 10 new sound stages and an additional 400,000 sq ft (37,000 sq meters) of production and support space.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos