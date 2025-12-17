LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 17, 2025, 10:49 IST | Updated: Dec 17, 2025, 10:49 IST
Warner Bros: Netflix Offers Greater Value and Certainty |
In the battle for Hollywood studios, Netflix seems to be turning into a winner. Reports show that Warner Bros. Is set to reject paramount's hostile takeover offer.

