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Warmer oceans & rising seas put Pacific communities at risk

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 17:51 IST | Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 17:51 IST
Rising ocean temperatures and record-fast sea-level rise are putting low-lying Pacific Island communities at growing risk, fuelling severe coastal flooding, erosion and displacement.

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