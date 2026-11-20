Heavy rainfall has flooded neighborhoods across South Florida, particularly in Broward County, where some locations recorded more than 17 inches of precipitation. The downpours disrupted transportation, schools, hospitals and airports, while weather officials warned that additional rain could worsen flooding across the region. According to the National Weather Service (NWS) Miami, most of Broward County received between 8 and 15 inches of rain from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday. The heaviest rainfall occurred between midnight and midday Wednesday.