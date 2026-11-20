Published: Nov 20, 2026, 13:29 IST | Updated: Nov 20, 2026, 13:29 IST
Climate change is putting increasing pressure on hedgehogs in northern Italy. Prolonged drought and unusually hot summers are reducing insect populations, leaving the animals struggling to find food. Warmer temperatures are also disrupting their breeding and hibernation patterns. Rescue centre La Ninna is overwhelmed with underweight hoglets, some arriving as late as November. Experts warn that food shortages, infections and changing weather patterns are making survival increasingly difficult.