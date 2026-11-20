Published: Nov 20, 2026, 13:14 IST | Updated: Nov 20, 2026, 13:14 IST
Iran has rejected US allegations that it is developing biological or chemical weapons. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei accused Washington of repeating claims similar to those used before the 2003 invasion of Iraq. He questioned the credibility of the latest allegations and recalled former US Secretary of State Colin Powell's presentation at the United Nations. US President Donald Trump had said there were indications that Iran could be pursuing such weapons following damage to its nuclear programme.