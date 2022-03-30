War in Ukraine enhances EU's resolve to act in Indo Pacific, says top diplomat Gabriele

EU Special Envoy for the Indo-Pacific Gabriele Visentin who is in Delhi has said that war in Ukraine "does not reduce the resolve of the EU to act in the Indo pacific". During India visit, the envoy met Secretary West Sanjay Verma, Joint Secretary Indo Pacific Geetika Srivastava, Joint Secretary Sumit Seth and envoys of all EU countries on the grouping's role in the region and implication of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Speaking to our Principal Diplomatic Correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Visentin said, "price tag has been shown" for breaking of international order with the Russian invasion of Ukraine and what is seen is "big Neighbour attacking a smaller Neighbour in an unprovoked way, not respecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the state." In February, France and EU co-hosted a foreign ministers meet on the Indo Pacific.