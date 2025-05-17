LOGIN
WION Video Team
Written By WION Video Team
Published: May 17, 2025, 08:00 IST | Updated: May 17, 2025, 08:00 IST
War historians laud India's precision strike after success of operation sindoor | wion
Videos May 17, 2025, 08:00 IST

War historians laud India's precision strike after success of operation sindoor | wion

War historian Tom Cooper praise India's precision and strategy following the success of Operation Sindoor.

Trending Topics

trending videos