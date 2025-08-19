LOGIN
Wang Yi In India: Differences Shouldn’t Turn Into Disputes, S. Jaishankar to Wang

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 19, 2025, 11:29 IST | Updated: Aug 19, 2025, 11:29 IST
India and China discussed trade and economic issues on Monday, including restarting border trade and direct flights, with India raising worries about China’s limits on exporting rare earth minerals.

