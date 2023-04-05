Walmart to invest heavily in automation for e-commerce

Walmart plans to automate about 65 percent of its stores by the end of the fiscal year 2026. The move comes as Walmart invests heavily in technology to speed up order processing at its e-commerce fulfillment facilities. Walmart also plans to reduce the need for lower paid jobs the retailer expects increased efficiency and improved unit cost averages by about 20 percent. "Walmart wants to keep jobs that require less physical labor but has a higher pay rate," said Walmart CEO Doug