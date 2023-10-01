Walmart: Streamlining job titles across campus office roles

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 01, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
US Retail giant Walmart on saturday said that it will streamline job titles across its corporate staff. It argued that this move will ensure that the company remains competitive. The retailer said that while some staff will receive a new job title, their roles, responsibilities, type of work & base pay will not change.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos