Wall Street Rises Sharply After U.S. Jobs Data | Payrolls Rise Just 22,000 in August

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 05, 2025, 19:56 IST | Updated: Sep 05, 2025, 19:56 IST
Wall Street surged after U.S. jobs data showed payrolls rose by just 22,000 in August — far below expectations. Investors see the slowdown as a sign the Fed may pause rate hikes.

