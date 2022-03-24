Wall Street bonuses hit record high, likely to come down this year

Mar 24, 2022, 10:30 AM(IST) WION Video Team
According to a report, Wall Street workers have received an average of $257,500 in bonuses last year. DiNapoli wrote in the report, "Wall Street's soaring profits continued to beat expectations in 2021 and drove record bonuses".
