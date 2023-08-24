Wagner mercenary Chief Prigozhin dies in fatal plane crash

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the commander of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, was mentioned as one of the ten people who perished in the crash of a private jet north of Moscow. Exact two months after Prigozhin led his warriors in a brief mutiny against Russia's military leadership, authorities are looking into what caused the crash.

