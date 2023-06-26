Wagner Crisis: Putin allows Prigozhin to avoid treason charges and accept axile

Wagner mercenaries headed back to their base after Vladimir Putin agreed to allow their leader to avoid treason charges and accept exile. Belarus brokered the agreement to avert Moscow's most serious security crisis in decades. The intervention by Lukashenko, seen as Putin's junior partner, embarrassed the Kremlin. While Wagner boss Prigozhin's exact whereabouts remain unclear, analysts say the revolt showed Putin's rule is more fragile than thought earlier. Here's how the world is reacting.