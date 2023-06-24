Wagner Chief's mutiny against Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin is facing an unexpected crisis, as his troops under Wagner have turned against him. Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the mercenary group, Wagner is mounting what goes down as an armed mutiny against the Kremlin. He lashed specifically at the Russian Defence ministry for alleged excesses against the Wagner group. Prigozhin says the Russian president is wrong to accuse him of treason. More in this interview with Defence Expert, Sergej Sumlenny.