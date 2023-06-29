Wagner Chief in Belarus after aborting mission

It has been four days since the Wagner Chief you have Yevgeny Prigozhin aborted his Mutiny against Russia but new developments continue to emerge. New York Times reporters claimed that a senior Russian defense official had prior knowledge about Prigozhin's intentions now this has intensified speculations on the involvement of Russian officials in the subversion. This also could be the biggest blow to the authority of President Vladimir Putin. To discuss this further we are being joined by Volker Stanzel. He is a former German ambassador to China and Japan and a Senior distinguished fellow at SWP German Institute for International and Security Affairs.