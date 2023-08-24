Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin: Dead or alive?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 09:40 PM IST
It has been around 18 hours since a plane crashed near Moscow that listed Yevgeny Prigozhin, the chief of Russia's Wagner group, as one of the passengers. Reportedly, all the ten people on board have been killed. The Kremlin has not given out any official confirmation and the mystery seems to be only deepening.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos