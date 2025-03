You might not relate Volkswagen with sausages—however, according to the company’s balance sheets, their specialty currywurst is more famous than its cars. In 2024, Volkswagen sold 8.5 million currywursts, breaking its previous record, while car sales lagged behind at 5.2 million units. The German automaker has been producing this sausage since 1973, initially for factory workers, but it has now expanded to supermarkets across 12 countries.