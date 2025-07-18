LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Volcano eruption: Iceland volcano spurts glowing lava in 12th eruption since 2021

A volcano erupted in southwest Iceland on Wednesday (July 16) belching smoke and flows of glowing hot yellow and orange lava, the latest in a series of outbreaks near the capital in recent years.

