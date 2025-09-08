LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /VMA 2025: NYC's Madison Square Garden Glitters | Big Winners Take the Stage

VMA 2025: NYC's Madison Square Garden Glitters | Big Winners Take the Stage

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 08, 2025, 17:20 IST | Updated: Sep 08, 2025, 17:20 IST
VMA 2025: NYC's Madison Square Garden Glitters | Big Winners Take the Stage
The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards lit up New York City's Madison Square Garden with dazzling performances and star-studded appearances.

Trending Topics

trending videos