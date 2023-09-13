Vladimir Putin lauds India's PM Modi | Putin-Kim Summit

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 04:00 PM IST
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. A possible arms deal could be on the table and as observers remain cautious North Korea has fired two ballistic missiles just ahead of the meeting. To know more watch this interview with Prof. Scott Lucas from the International Politics from University College Dublin.

