Vivek Ramaswamy's H1-B hypocrisy: Himself used H1-B visa 29 times, calls it 'indentured servitude'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 12:10 PM IST
Vivek Ramaswamy, the Indian-American Republican US presidential candidate, has described the H-1B visa programme as "indentured servitude" and pledged to abolish the lottery-based system in favour of meritocratic entry if he wins the race to the White House in 2024.

