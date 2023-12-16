Visiting Fontainhas & a Globetrotting Christmas

Join us on a global holiday adventure as we explore enchanting destinations in this festive travel episode! Embark on a journey through Goa's Latin Quarters, Fontainhas, as the first charter flights from Uzbekistan, touch down. Discover the charm of this vibrant locale during the magical holiday season, making Goa an irresistible destination. Experience Christmas magic worldwide! Witness the illumination of the Christmas tree and Nativity scene at the Vatican. Join British royals at a craft fair, indulge in the festive chaos of SantaCon in Hong Kong, and explore Germany's oldest Christmas market. Discover the unexpected as tourists cancel their plans, leaving Bethlehem deserted during the holiday season. Explore the unique atmosphere of this historic city and the impact of shifting travel trends. Delve into the spiritual journey of 130 million visitors to Kashi Vishwanath over the last two years. Explore the sacred site's significance and the surge in bookings, reflecting the growing enthusiasm for this unique spiritual experience. Celebrate a century of Hollywood dreams with the iconic Hollywood Sign. Learn about its history, evolution, and the cultural significance that has made it a symbol recognized worldwide. Stay informed with our news deck, delivering the freshest updates from around the globe. From travel advisories to cultural happenings, we keep you in the know! Don't miss this festive extravaganza! Hit play and let the holiday spirit take you on an unforgettable journey!