/Vision 2030s: India's path to a mature defence complex

India's defence sector is undergoing a historic transformation. Once heavily dependent on imports, the country is rapidly building a mature defence-industrial ecosystem under its Vision 2030 goals. Defence production has crossed $18 billion, while Indian-made weapons and military platforms are now being exported to more than 80 countries. From the Akash missile system and Pinaka rocket launcher to advanced drones, radars and naval platforms, India is shifting towards next-generation military technologies. The push for self-reliance, rising exports and growing global demand are positioning India as an increasingly important player in the international defence market.