/Visakhapatnam shocker: 6-year-old dies after classroom collapse; family claims teacher hit child

Published: Aug 21, 2026, 24:16 IST | Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 24:16 IST
A six-year-old boy has died after collapsing inside a private school in Visakhapatnam. His family alleges that a teacher slapped and reprimanded him over incomplete homework shortly before he fell unconscious. CCTV footage reportedly shows an altercation inside the classroom. The child was rushed to hospital but could not be saved. Police are investigating, while the post-mortem is expected to establish the exact cause of death.