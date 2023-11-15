Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record of most ODI tons

Virat Kohli has become the first cricketer in history to score 50 ODI centuries. The 35-year-old reached the landmark against New Zealand in the World Cup semi-final in Mumbai. In the process, he broke the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI tons. The stylish right-handed batter claimed another World Cup record that previously belonged to Tendulkar. With 711 runs in 10 matches, he has become the batter to score the most runs in a single edition of the Cricket World Cup.