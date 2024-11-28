#Gravitas | On Monday, things got heated up between two factions of the erstwhile royal family of Mewar resulting in a clash in Rajasthan's Udaipur in which several people were injured. The clash broke out soon after the MLA of Bharatiya Janata Party Vishvaraj Singh Mewar was coronated as the 77th Maharana of Mewar at the Chittorgarh Fort. This is part of what is now being called 'a long-standing feud' between Vishvaraj Singh Mewar's father Mahendra Singh and his uncle Arvind Singh. WAatch this video to find out more.