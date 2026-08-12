/Vijay Leads Tamil Nadu’s Delimitation Push | Assembly Seeks 543 Lok Sabha Seats

The Tamil Nadu Assembly has passed a resolution opposing delimitation, urging the Union government to permanently retain the existing 543 Lok Sabha seats based on the population figures of the 1971 Census. The resolution, moved by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, received support from the DMK, despite the party previously skipping Vijay’s all-party meeting on delimitation. Vijay also called for the immediate implementation of 33% reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies, arguing that the quota should be calculated on the existing 543 Lok Sabha seats. The Tamil Nadu government has also taken strong positions on several other issues, including NEET, the proposed FCRA amendments, and the state’s anti-drug campaign.